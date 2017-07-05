WATCH: Windy City Smokeout Chef Jared Leonard Makes Nashville Hot Chicken in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen 

Dunkin’ Donuts and Oreo Debut Mocha-Flavored Oreos

July 5, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Dunkin Donuts, Oreos

Hold my coffee…. Dunkin’ Donuts just made the best decision ever!

The chain teamed up with Oreo to deliver the MOCHA-FLAVORED cookie we never knew we needed until now.

The new flavor tastes like an Oreo and Dunkin’ Donuts baby – your taste buds will thank you with each and ever bite.

The cookie is available nationwide for a limited time only.

Oreo is also testing out 12 new flavors submitted through the #MyOreoCreation contest: salted caramel, avocado (ew?), unicorn, Cherry Cola, Sunday Morning/Blueberry, coffee, carrot cake, galaxy, Nut n’ Honey, Raspberry Danish, Popcorn and Pineapple Upside Down Cake.

