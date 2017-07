Kelly Clarkson is a true American Idol.

Ms. Clarkson is not here for trolls, especially when she’s tweeting out 4th of July messages.

After sending out a tweet thanking service men and women for their sacrifice, someone responded calling her fat.

Kelly, unfazed by the situation, came up with the best response: “and still f***ing awesome.”

….and still fucking awesome 😜 https://t.co/LvFgIITaTX — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

Fans on Twitter have been applauding and praising her response.

One piece of advice – don’t mess with Kelly because she does NOT care what you think!