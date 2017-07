This new promo will put a little pep in your step!

NBC dropped a new promo for Will & Grace’s upcoming 9th season.

The clip shows the four cast members, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullaly, goofing off on set and getting ready to get the party started.

The 12-epsiode revival returns Thursday, September 28th, so don’t miss it.

Otherwise, re-watch all the old episodes including the 2006 finale on Netflix!