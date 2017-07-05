Thomas Rhett Celebrates 4th of July with New Daughter

By Robyn Collins

Country star Thomas Rhett has been known to share plenty of family moments on his social media accounts. His wife Lauren is famous for doing the same.

Related: Thomas Rhett Puts His Diaper Changing Skills to the Test

Lauren just posted an adorable photo of their family of three with newly adopted daughter Willa Gray all dressed up in a big blue tutu for her first July 4th.

The new mama wrote, “georgia boy, tennessee girl, uganda cutie pie = our new all american family – thankful for the men & women of our country who give us this freedom and make our sweet family possible #happybirthdayamerica.”

Lauren is currently pregnant, and expecting a new addition to the family later this year. Check out the adorable post below.