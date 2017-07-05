WATCH: Windy City Smokeout Chef Jared Leonard Makes Nashville Hot Chicken in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen 

You Can Watch The Season 7 Premiere of “Game of Thrones” at Medieval Times

July 5, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Game of Thrones

You’ve never seen a premiere like this before!

Medieval Times in Schaumburg is transforming into Kings Landing.

The castle will host a season 7 premiere party for Game of Thrones. 

Aside from watching the show with fellow fans, you can “experience the spectacle of live jousting superior to that of Loras Tyrell’s at Joffrey’s nameday, horsemanship that would make Hullen swoon, and sword-fighting duels usually reserved for the likes of Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth.”

There will be costume contests, prizes and more so come dressed as your favorite GOT character.

The premiere is Thursday, July 13. Doors open at 6:15pm.

All tickets can be purchased HERE using discount code GOT17!

 

