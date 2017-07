Even if they won’t admit it, every guy has a “Man Crush.”

You know, that one guy that they’d love to hang out with because, well, they’re just that cool!

For Roman it’s Sam Hunt…..and he’s not alone!

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller called in to the show to crush on “Mr. 15 In A 30” as well!

What makes Sam Hunt so cool?

Roman and Zach Miller explain as well as take some calls from listeners about their man crushes as well!