Lady Antebellum Cover Shania Twain… in Front of Shania Twain

By Abby Hassler

Lady Antebellum is currently on their You Look Good World Tour, where they have been singing Shania Twain’s 1998 country hit “You’re Still the One.” The trio was then delighted when the superstar came to see their show in Toronto, Ontario, this week.

Described by the band as “one of the coolest” memories from the tour so far, the group performed the track while Twain sang along from the audience with her husband Fred and Kelsea Ballerini (one of the tour’s opening acts).

Check out video of the special moment below.