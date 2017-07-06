US*99’s The Great Big Summer Giveaway

Want to win the ultimate summer party starter? US*99 has got the hook up! Enter today for your chance to win your very own Big Green Egg, courtesy of American Sale.

One lucky winner contest winner will be gifted with a Big Green Egg Large Egg Grill. Valued at over $1,100!

The Large EGG is the most popular size of the Big Green Egg Grills and a favorite to handle the cooking needs of most families and gatherings of friends. Accommodates all EGGcessories for baking, roasting or smoking – and it’s versatile enough for weekend cookouts or pizza parties, large enough for eight steaks at once, and efficient enough for an impromptu meatloaf for two!

Specifications

• Grid Diameter: 18.25 in / 46 cm

• Cooking Area: 262 sq in / 1688 sq cm

• Weight: 162 lbs / 73 kgs

The Large EGG can cook: 20-pound turkeys, 12 burgers, 6 chickens vertically, 8 steaks, or 7 racks of ribs vertically

So what are you waiting for? Enter below today!

*Prize grill comes with 3 slate EGG Mates, not 2-slat as shown above*