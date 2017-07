Who would Cosmo choose to feature on the cover of their very first Country Cosmopolitan issue? Well, DUH >>> Miranda Lambert!

So excited to announce our Aug. cover 🌟, @mirandalambert!

Get a first look here, https://t.co/5nzorhvHtN & pick up your copy July 11 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OXOM3NoCJq — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 6, 2017

She spends time talking about her boyfriend, dream collaborations, and I just LOVE her best compliment ever received … click above for more!