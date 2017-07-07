Baskin-Robbins Now Delivering Ice Cream Straight To Your Door

Sweaty, tired, unable to breathe… That’s what leaving the house on a sweltering hot day feels like.

Thankfully, Baskin-Robbins has heard your cries and found a solution that will make all of your lazy summer dreams come true. Delivery.

Yes, ice cream delivery is a real thing.

Gone are the days of waiting around for the ice cream truck to roll by – you can simply order whatever you’d like through Door Dash!

Simply log on to DoorDash’s app or website, pick the ice cream you want, pay a $2.99 delivery fee and hang out in the comfort of your air conditioned home or in the pool while someone delivers it to you.

Baskin-Robbins introduced the delivery service in 22 US cities today, including Chicago!

Most of Baskin-Robbins’ menu is available but without toppings that could easily melt, like whipped cream.

And for those who WILL leave their house for some free ice cream, BR is giving away free samples of Mint Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza, which features a double fudge brownie crust and Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream topped with Oreo cookie pieces, fudge and marshmallow.

Stop by a participating Baskin Robbins location on July 14 from noon to 5pm for your sample!

Summer 2017 is the year eating ice cream changed FOREVER.