Ramen Chicken Flavored Pringles are Here & They Taste Like College

July 7, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: pringles

If you don’t want to be bothered microwaving instant Ramen Chicken noodles no worries – you can now snack on Ramen flavored chips.

For some reason, Pringles decided that we needed a quick and easy alternative to something that’s ALREADY quick and easy and debuted Ramen flavored chips.

The new flavor comes to you courtesy of Pringles and Nissin, the makers of the instant noodle bran.

The taste is described as ‘Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Flavor right out of the bowl.’

Basically, it will taste like Pringles topped with that flavor packet and every drunk kid will be eating it in their dorm.

The chips are available EXCLUSIVELY at the Dollar General for a limited time and retail for $1.50.

If you want some reviews before purchasing, the phrase “dangerously addictive” was thrown around the office a few times.
You’ve been warned.
