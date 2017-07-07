TODAY: All The Ways You Can Win Sam Hunt Tickets!

July 7, 2017 10:50 AM By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Filed Under: Chris Janson, front row, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maren Morris, Sam Hunt, Tinley Park

So many chances for you today to #ListenAndWin your way into the concert, plus pit passes & your backstage invites too (our contest # is 312 946 4995):

10a / 11a / 12n Lawn Tickets
1p FIRST ROW seats
2p SECOND ROW seats
3p THIRD ROW seats
4p FOURTH ROW seats
5p FIFTH ROW seats

FOUR PIT PASSES >>>>>

When you hear Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road” back-to-back before 5pm, be caller 19 and you win 2 PIT PASSES for yourself and 2 for your best friends (!!!!)

MEET SAM HUNT >>>>>

Join US*99 between Gates 2 and 3 tomorrow when you get to the show, and sign up to go backstage with Sam Hunt !!!

