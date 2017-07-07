WATCH: Brett Eldredge, Brett Young, More Respond to Hilarious Questions From Country Haters

What would you say to your biggest haters if you could confront them?

Some of the biggest names in country music were given that opportunity at the 2017 CMA Music Festival.

In their own version of “Mean Tweets” Buzzfeed allowed Brett Eldredge, Brett Young, Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Rascal Flatts and Phil Vassar to respond to some of the haters who just don’t quite understand the genre.

Some highlights include haters asking “Why Whiskey?,” “What does Honky Tonk Badonkadonk mean” and “Does Jesus always have to take the wheel.”

Certainly sounds like they’ve listened to a fair share of song.

Watch the artist face their haters with knowledge and a #SorryNotSorry attitude below: