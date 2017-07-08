Day Made: Ramen-Flavored Pringles Is Now A Thing

Pringles has experimented with some crazy flavors in the past (hot dogs, grilled shrimp, even blueberries), but I’m ALL about this one. They’ve teamed with Nissin (who makes Cup Noodle & Top Ramen) to unveil Top Ramen Chicken Pringles.
They’ll be available later this month exclusively at Dollar General Stores … should we start a line at the door now?
Ramen-flavoured @Pringles now exist, and they taste like college https://t.co/sT8wEhX2c7 pic.twitter.com/dLA9fYeYTT
— James Cunningham (@jamestellsjokes) July 6, 2017