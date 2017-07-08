Day Made: Ramen-Flavored Pringles Is Now A Thing

July 8, 2017 1:00 PM By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Filed Under: college, experimenal flavors, potato chips, pringles, ramen, snacks

Pringles has experimented with some crazy flavors in the past (hot dogs, grilled shrimp, even blueberries), but I’m ALL about this one. They’ve teamed with Nissin (who makes Cup Noodle & Top Ramen) to unveil Top Ramen Chicken Pringles.

They’ll be available later this month exclusively at Dollar General Stores … should we start a line at the door now?

