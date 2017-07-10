Celebrate Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven on Tuesday

Forget Christmas, 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day is the most wonderful time of the year.

On Tuesday, July 11 (7/11, get it?) you can score a free small slurpee at any participating location.

The deal will be available from 11am-7pm and includes any flavor, including the brand new limited-edition cotton candy one.

7-Eleven is celebrating “Slurpee Week” from 7/12-7/18 and offering customers 11 free slurpees if they purchase 7. So get ready to bring your whole office slurps this week, they’ll thank you later.

Don’t delay, run to 7-Eleven today!