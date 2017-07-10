INTERVIEW: Did Atlanta Born Sam Hunt Admit To Stylz & Roman That He’s A Cubs Fan?

He may have grown up in Atlanta as a Braves fan, but Sam Hunt says he’s a Cubs fan as well!

Stylz and Roman talked with him backstage at his 15 In A 30 Tour this past weekend and found out he was cheering for the Cubs in last year’s World Series!

Hunt is a former athlete, but says that he needed to pick between that and music….and we all know what decision he made.

Stylz and Roman also discuss how quickly Sam Hunt has become a mega-star and find out if he was afraid of how to follow up his successful Montavello album.

That’s just the tip of what the “Body Like A Back Road” singer opened up about!

