Stylz and Roman spoke with Maren Morris before you performed on Sam Hunt’s 15 in a 30 Tour Saturday night!

They covered a lot of ground, including her almost missing a call from Elton John because she was doing laundry!

Morris also discusses why she’s outspoken and how its something that her fans expect!

They also discuss why she’s bringing diapers on tour.

No, she’s not having a baby!

But she does have a one year old fur baby, so those diapers are for her new doggie!