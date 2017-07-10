Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Cesar From Winthrop Harbor

Want to get in on the fun? Email Mornings@US99.com!
Since Stylz was on vacation last week, Roman took the week off from Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!
Will that rust cost him the win against Cesar from Winthrop Harbor?
- In the first week since her songs returned to streaming services, Taylor Swift’s music made over $400 thousand in revenue. What member of the boyband One Direction did Taylor date in late 2012?
- This singer performed “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “Life’s About to Get Good” during a recent performance on The Today Show. What artist was it?
- This “Every Time I Hear That Song” singer got an armadillo shaped birthday cake from his girlfriend for his 41st birthday. Who was it?
- This singer has a plaque on the side of the Warner Music building in Nashville for going #1, but it wasn’t for a song or album, it was for literally relieving himself in that spot. Who was it?
- Dustin Lynch says that it’s going to be a fun summer opening up this artist’s Weekend Warrior World Tour along with Lindsay Ell and Chase Bryant. Who is headlining that tour?