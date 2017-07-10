Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Cesar From Winthrop Harbor

Want to get in on the fun? Email Mornings@US99.com!

Since Stylz was on vacation last week, Roman took the week off from Roman’s College of Country Knowledge!

Will that rust cost him the win against Cesar from Winthrop Harbor?

In the first week since her songs returned to streaming services, Taylor Swift’s music made over $400 thousand in revenue. What member of the boyband One Direction did Taylor date in late 2012? This singer performed “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “Life’s About to Get Good” during a recent performance on The Today Show. What artist was it? This “Every Time I Hear That Song” singer got an armadillo shaped birthday cake from his girlfriend for his 41st birthday. Who was it? This singer has a plaque on the side of the Warner Music building in Nashville for going #1, but it wasn’t for a song or album, it was for literally relieving himself in that spot. Who was it? Dustin Lynch says that it’s going to be a fun summer opening up this artist’s Weekend Warrior World Tour along with Lindsay Ell and Chase Bryant. Who is headlining that tour?