Win Tickets: Six Flags Great America’s Hurricane Harbor!

Six Flag Great America is celebrating summer by giving you a chance to win FREE tickets to Six Flags Great America plus admission to Hurricane Harbor – so you can enjoy the Best Waterpark in the Nation – where you can beat the heat and relax in the million-gallon wave pool and the scenic lazy river or shoot down one of the many water slides and drop slides. With soaking kid-zones you’ll find something for everyone in your crew.

Enter now for your chance to win a 4-pack of one-day Six Flags tickets plus admission to Hurricane Harbor so you can enjoy Hurricane Harbor PLUS all of the thrilling rides and one-of-a-kind experiences you can expect from Six Flags Great America including their newest roller coaster THE JOKER Free Fly Coaster which features maniacal twists with free falling drops and spins! You won’t know which way is up….we dare you to ride it!