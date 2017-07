This dude checked-in a can of beer as his luggage on his flight. That’s it, just one singular can of Emu Export lager. On Saturday, a flyer checked-in his precious cargo at Melbourne Airport in Australia. The passenger on Qantas flight QF777 arrived at Perth Airport and there was his magical traveling beer at the baggage claim taking a ride on the conveyor belt. Surprisingly it was undamaged and unconsumed. Hopefully, this individual did not pay $50 to send a $2 beer on a flight.