WATCH: Garth Brooks Serenades Fan for 89th Birthday

Garth Brooks knows how to make a lady feel special.

During his show in Lafayette, Louisiana, Garth noticed an elderly woman holding up a one of a kind sign.

“Elvis was my last concert,” the sign read.

Laura, who was in attendance on the eve of her 89th birthday, last saw Elvis over 40 years ago in Louisiana.

Brooks was so moved, he serenaded her with “If Tomorrow Never Comes.”

Miss Laura, who was the only one in the crowd taking it all in instead of trying to capture it on her phone, could not stop smiling

And if that wasn’t a good enough gift, he even gave her his guitar!

Check out the heartwarming video below: