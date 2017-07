There’s no better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day then by stuffing your face with a ton of hot dogs.

Portillo’s hot dogs for a dollar, that is.

In celebration of the all American holiday, Portillo’s will be offering $1 hot dogs on Wednesday, July 19th.

Those who want to take advantage of the deal must purchase a sandwich, entree salad, entree pasta or ribs.

The deal will be available at all locations while supplies last.