Cassadee Pope, Rian Dawson Reportedly Call Off Engagement

Cassadee Pope and fiance Rian Dawson has reportedly called off their engagement.

A rep for the couple said they split “peacefully.”

The statement also said that he country star and the drummer for All Time Low will continue to remain friends and “supportive of each others’ careers, and maintain the utmost respect for one another.”

Pope and Dawson began dating in 2009 when her band at the time, Hey Monday, went on tour with ATL. He also appeared in her recent “Summer” video.

They got engaged this past February.

No word on what caused the split but hey, at least they seem to be on good terms.

Too many times, this stuff gets messy. And if they realized it wasn’t mean to be, it’s best they ended things before becoming permanently involved.