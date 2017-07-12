Dolly Parton To Appear on Kesha’s Upcoming Album

Kesha will be teaming up with a country idol on her upcoming album.

Dolly Parton will be making an appearance on Kesha’s 5th studio album, Rainbow.

The two will sing “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You),” which first appeared on her 1980 album.

Kesha, who has been in a legal battle with her producer Dr. Luke after accusing him of sexual assault and battery, recorded an acoustic version of the song on her 2013 EP, Deconstructed.

Due to court proceedings, Kesha was banned from recording and releasing new music.

When she dropped the lawsuit in 2016, she was finally able to continue pursuing her career.

She also has strong ties to country music, having grown up in Nashville.

We love that Dolly is teaming up with Kesha. We know she’s strong to handle her comeback and doesn’t need help from other artists but it’s definitely nice to have confident and empowering women in your corner.