Lady Antebellum Film Headed to Big Screen For One Night Only

Want to see Lady Antebellum’s feature film-length concert on the big screen?

You can for ONE NIGHT ONLY!

Fathom Events and Artists Den are teaming up for a special screening of Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum.

The 80-minutes film features concert footage and the 14 song set recorded at United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood, in addition to behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.

This is perfect for major fans, those who loved the concert and want to re-live it again or those who simply didn’t get to go!

Multiple theaters in Chicago and the suburbs are showing the film on July 25 at 7:30pm.

You can head over to Fathom Events and plop in your zip code to pull up a list of participating theaters to pick the one closest to you!

If you like the event, the Dixie Chicks will be hosting a similar experience on Aug 7, with footage from their DCX MMXVI World Tour.