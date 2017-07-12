Lady Antebellum Film Headed to Big Screen For One Night Only

Want to see Lady Antebellum’s feature film-length concert on the big screen?
You can for ONE NIGHT ONLY!
Fathom Events and Artists Den are teaming up for a special screening of Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum.
The 80-minutes film features concert footage and the 14 song set recorded at United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood, in addition to behind-the-scenes footage and interviews.
This is perfect for major fans, those who loved the concert and want to re-live it again or those who simply didn’t get to go!
Multiple theaters in Chicago and the suburbs are showing the film on July 25 at 7:30pm.
You can head over to Fathom Events and plop in your zip code to pull up a list of participating theaters to pick the one closest to you!
If you like the event, the Dixie Chicks will be hosting a similar experience on Aug 7, with footage from their DCX MMXVI World Tour.