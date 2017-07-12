Nashville Know-It-All: Luke Combs Party Needs Are Pretty Simple

So apparently throwing hurricane parties is a thing.

I’m pretty sure that if a storm was coming my way, seeking cover would be my first order of business, but to each their own!

So what does one bring to a hurricane party?

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All decided to go right to the source and ask Luke Combs, who has a HUGE hit with the song “Hurricane.”

What she found out is that Luke probably won’t be feeling any pain with what his hurricane party supplies would be…

So when do you know you’ve made it?

How about when Fender decides to make a line of guitars with your name on it?

Becca has all the details on which country music superstar is about to get that honor!