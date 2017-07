Nashville Know-It-All: Luke Combs Party Needs Are Pretty Simple

So apparently throwing hurricane parties is a thing.

I’m pretty sure that if a storm was coming my way, seeking cover would be my first order of business, but to each their own!

So what does one bring to a hurricane party?

Becca, our Nashville Know-It-All decided to go right to the source and ask Luke Combs, who has a HUGE hit with the song “Hurricane.”

What she found out is that Luke probably won’t be feeling any pain with what his hurricane¬† party supplies would be…

So when do you know you’ve made it?

How about when Fender decides to make a line of guitars with your name on it?

Becca has all the details on which country music superstar is about to get that honor!