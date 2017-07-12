Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Mike From Mt. Prospect

How’s your country knowledge?
If you think that it’s enough to take down Roman in the College of Country Knowledge, email Mornings@US99.com.
Today Mike from Mt. Prospect tried to graduate, but didn’t make the grade!
- This “Before He Cheats” singer says she has a hard time not cheating on a diet because she’s always eating her 2 year old son’s leftovers so the food isn’t wasted. Who is she?
- This singer holds dual citizenship in both the US and his home country of Australia. Who is he?
- Trisha Yearwood’s husband is releasing a live album of stuff recorded from his current world tour. Who is he?
- This singer is responsible for the Muttnation Foundation which betters the lives of shelter animals. Who is she?
- Kelly Clarkson says that she’ll annihilate this judge on “The Voice” when she joins the show in spring of 2018. Who was she referring to?