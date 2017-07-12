Storms Ruin All the Fun – Six Flags Closed Today Due To Flooding

July 12, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Six Flags

Rain won’t go away and you’ll have to go to Six Flags another day!

After massive storms hit Chicago and the suburbs Wednesday night, numerous areas were left flooded.

Seriously, check your FB – all you see is videos of flooded streets and homes!

Sadly, not even Six Flags was safe from the torrential downpours.

The park announced that it closed for the day because of flooding in surrounding areas.

It is expected to reopen tomorrow.

While it sucks that you can’t spend the day at Six Flagss, with new storm clouds rolling in every hour, lighting and heavy rain, it’s probably for the best.

