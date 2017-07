The man who has been responsible for the voice of Kermit The Frog is stepping down from the job for the first time in 27 years!

Will Roman be the man to replace him?

Well, if they need someone to sing like Kermit…he’ll for sure be the guy!

His Kermit singing voice is pretty spot on!

Everyone does an impersonation of someone famous, including one caller this morning who proved that Kermit The Frog and Luke Bryan sound a whole lot alike!