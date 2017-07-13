WATCH: Windy City Smokeout Celebrity Pitmaster Myron Mixon in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen + Powerhouse Vocalist Jackie Lee Performance

Happy National Fry Day – Get Some Loaded Deals

July 13, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: French Fries

We’re always interested in a good deal.

Whether it’s free slurpees, 80 cent donuts, free McD’s ice cream – we take it, no complaints.

That’s no different on Fry Day, a fitting pre-party to Friday.

So where can you load up on free fries for National French Fry Day?

  • Let us tell you!

1. Arby’s

  • Free fries + drink if you order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich

2. Dairy Queen

  • Small fries for $1 at select locations

3. McDonalds

  • Download the app and get medium fries with the purchase of any other menu item. This deal runs every Friday through Sept. 7th!

4. Pizza Hut

  • Use cod YMW and get 24 Wingstreet chicken wings and 2 orders of waffle fries for only $19.99

5. Houlihan’s 

  • Bottomless Parmesan Fries or regular fries all day.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live