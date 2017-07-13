Happy National Fry Day – Get Some Loaded Deals

We’re always interested in a good deal.

Whether it’s free slurpees, 80 cent donuts, free McD’s ice cream – we take it, no complaints.

That’s no different on Fry Day, a fitting pre-party to Friday.

So where can you load up on free fries for National French Fry Day?

Let us tell you!

1. Arby’s

Free fries + drink if you order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich

2. Dairy Queen

Small fries for $1 at select locations

3. McDonalds

Download the app and get medium fries with the purchase of any other menu item. This deal runs every Friday through Sept. 7th!

4. Pizza Hut

Use cod YMW and get 24 Wingstreet chicken wings and 2 orders of waffle fries for only $19.99

5. Houlihan’s