Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Kim From Schaumburg

From the Land of the Woodfield Mall, Kim from Schaumburg stepped up to play Roman’s College of Country Knowledge this morning!

This singer is a new dad and admitted in a recent interview that when it comes to parenting, he has no idea what he’s doing with his newly adopted daughter or the baby he has on the way. Who is this? This “Crushin’ It” singer announced his very own TV special called “Comedy Rodeo” that will hit Netflix on August 15th. Who is he? Dierks Bentley had to wear the jersey of this team after losing a bet when his Nashville Predators lost the Stanley Cup. What team’s jersey was it? Former American Idol winner Scott McCreery thinks this “Live Like You Were Dying” singer would make a great judge on the reboot of American Idol. Who was he talking about? This singer’s current hit “Body Like A Back Road” has gone double platinum and his previous album “Montavello” has gone triple platinum! Who is he?