Are you doing anything this Saturday?

Chevy is planning on holding it’s annual USO BBQ For The Troops on Saturday at select dealerships!

You can find out when and where at this link!

There’s all kinds of cool stuff happening like cookouts, car washes and more!

Also…

The EPSY’s were last night and the Chicago Cubs picked up one of the Awards!

Their World Series win won Best Moment!

But it wasn’t A Cubbie who accepted.

Instead it was a Cubs fan…..BILL MURRAY!