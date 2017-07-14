An “Eggplant Emoji” Movie is in the Works & Yes, It’s About What You Think It Is

This will be the bro movie of the century.

The Emoji Movie is hitting theaters in a few weeks (July 28, 2017) but Hollywood is already focusing on new emojis…. one in particular – the eggplant.

The eggplant emoji is often used in texts and conversations to represent the male body part or as a sexual innuendo.

So you can deduce that the movie will have something to do with that urban dictionary meaning.

Jake Szymanksi will helm the new Netflix project titled “Eggplant Emoji,” which focuses on “a teenager who accidentally cuts off his penis during a camping trip.”

The course of the movies sees his friends rushing to save him and his package before it’s too late.

Gruesome? Yes.

Hilarious? Probably, especially since rumor has it, Ben Still will star.

This is like SuperBad meets the Hangover meets 21 Jump Street.

So like I said, the new bro movie of 2017… hands down, I promise you.