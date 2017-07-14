Dolly Parton’s “Christmas of Many Colors” Receives Emmy Nomination

Dolly Parton has scored an Emmy nod.

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” was nominated in the Television Movie category.

NBC aired the two-hour TV movie last year about the Partons, a family living in the mountains of Tennessee who face a devastating event.

“But when they experience a bewildering Christmas miracle, the Partons are drawn closer together than ever — with deepened faith and love for one another,” the official summary reads.

Preview: Dolly Parton’s “Christmas of Many Colors”

Dolly made a cameo in the film alongside country artist Jennifer Nettles, who played a young version of her.

“This project for me was a celebration of the family and the beautiful story of Miss Dolly Parton. Each day I played Avie Lee Parton was a joy. For “Christmas of Many Colors” to be nominated and celebrated further by the Emmy’s, thrills me,” Nettles said.

This movie is a follow up to her first made-for-tv movie, “Coat of Many Colors,” which aired in December of 2015 and was watched by 15.9 million viewers!!

The Emmy Awards will air live from LA on Sunday, September 17th with Stephen Colbert as host.