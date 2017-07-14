WATCH: Windy City Smokeout Celebrity Pitmaster Myron Mixon in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen + Powerhouse Vocalist Jackie Lee Performance

Jake Owen Tells Stylz & Roman About The Time he Got Busted Dressed As Pee Wee Herman!

July 14, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: basbeall field, Chicago, commuinity service, Downers Grove, Jake Owen, joe's bar, Mom, Parking Lot, Pee Wee Herman, Police, Soldier Field, Target, Wallet

Getting busted by the cops is embarrassing enough.

But getting busted while dressed up as Pee Wee Herman has to be even worse!

Jake Owen told that story to Stylz and Roman this morning and added an amazing foot note to that story.

While the cops were questioning him….he never broke character!

Maybe that’s why he ended up doing community service afterwards!

Stylz and Roman also talk about why Jake loves Chicago (even though he had his wallet stolen here once), why he spent the night in the parking lot of the Downers Grove parking lot the other day and more!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live