RaeLynn Premieres Relatable Music Video For “Lonely Call”

RaeLynn’s “Lonely Call” music video is here.

The second single from “WildHorse” tells the story of a girl not wanting to be her ex’s lonely call in the middle of the night.

“I used to be your 6AM / ‘Hey, good morning / Beautiful, how you been?’ / I used to be a ‘We just landed / Miss you, can’t stand it / See you this weekend’ / Now I’m just a midnight number, familiar voice / When you start to wonder if you made the wrong choice …” she sings.

The video is a reflection of the song, showing RaeLynn comforting a friend who is trying to get over her ex, while he’s looking at old pictures of them together and calling her when the nostalgia and loneliness sets in.

“The Voice” singer has tapped into a topic that resonates with many who have been dumped or broken up with and ex – no matter what, midnight calls are never a good sign.