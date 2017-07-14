WATCH: Windy City Smokeout Celebrity Pitmaster Myron Mixon in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen + Powerhouse Vocalist Jackie Lee Performance

Roman’s College of Country Knowledge: Linda From New Lenox

July 14, 2017 9:29 AM
So who challenged Roman in the College of Country Knowledge this morning?

It was Linda from New Lenox!

If you want to be like Linda, try and get your spot by emailing Mornings@US99.com!

  1. This female artist got stuck on an elevator the other day and joked around that she wouldn’t have survived without her assistants “nanny bag.”   She also performed at our recent Windy City Lake Shake.  Who is she?
  2. This “Ready Set Roll” singer announced last week that his “Lambs and Lions” tour is coming to Chicago in September.  Who is it?
  3. This artist says the Eminem song that he mentions in the song “My Girl” is actually “Lose Yourself.”  Who is he?
  4. This singer is releasing a second children’s book in October inspired by her daughter River Rose.  Who is she?
  5. Natalie Maines recently filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, citing irreconcilable differences. What group is Maines the lead singer of?

Just in case you needed the answers:

  1. Miranda Lambert
  2. Chase Rice
  3. Dylan Scott
  4. Kelly Clarkson
  5. Dixie Chicks
