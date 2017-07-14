Ryan Hurd: ‘Asking Maren Morris To Marry Me Was A Spur Of The Moment Thing’

Finding the right time to ask you girl to marry you can be really difficult!

Celebs aren’t immune to it either!

Windy City Smokeout artist Ryan Hurd says he had been carrying around the engagement ring he planned to give to Maren Morris for over a week!

He told Stylz and Roman that it was kind of a spur of the moment thing when he finally decided to ask her to marry him!

As we all know now…Maren said YES!

Here’s something Stylz and Roman found out that you might not know…he’s a local boy!

He actually was born in the Homewood/Flossmoor area before moving to Michigan!

They also talk about Ryan’s love for not just Coronas, but concert t-shirts as well!