WATCH: Windy City Smokeout Celebrity Pitmaster Myron Mixon in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen + Powerhouse Vocalist Jackie Lee Performance

Ryan Hurd: ‘Asking Maren Morris To Marry Me Was A Spur Of The Moment Thing’

July 14, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: concerts, Corona, engagament, Flossmoor, Homewood, Maren Morris, Michigan, Ring, Ryan Hurd, T-Shirts, Windy City Smoke Out

Finding the right time to ask you girl to marry you can be really difficult!

Celebs aren’t immune to it either!

Windy City Smokeout artist Ryan Hurd says he had been carrying around the engagement ring he planned to give to Maren Morris for over a week!

He told Stylz and Roman that it was kind of a spur of the moment thing when he finally decided to ask her to marry him!

As we all know now…Maren said YES!

Here’s something Stylz and Roman found out that you might not know…he’s a local boy!

He actually was born in the Homewood/Flossmoor area before moving to Michigan!

They also talk about Ryan’s love for not just Coronas, but concert t-shirts as well!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live