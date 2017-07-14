SETLIST & VIDEO: Jake Owen’s Intimate Full-Band Acoustic Show For US*99!

When Jake Owen hit the stage at Miller’s Ale House in Chicago Ridge yesterday afternoon, he was joined by his full band (!), but it was going to be a show like no other.

All acoustic. No setlist. Well, he had one … he just didn’t follow it. He kicked it off by asking what to play. Someone shouted, “YeeHaw!” and off they went.

He told stories of Chicago being his favorite city to play in, EVER, and how US*99 had been there with him since Day 1. He told jokes, he took chances, he let his bandmates take lead. It was truly incredible.

We have SOOOOO many videos on our Instagram stories right now (both @US99 and @StylzandRoman) + I have a few for you below too >>>>

Jake’s “Whatever I Want To Play” SETLIST:

YeeHaw

Beautiful Girl (unreleased song by Jake)

Ring of Fire (Johnny Cash)

Let’s Talk Dirty In Hawaiian

The Blues Man (Alan Jackson)

Anywhere With You

Folsom Prison Blues (Johnny Cash)

Dukes of Hazzard theme song

American Country Love Song

Your Love (The Outfield)

Careless Whisper (Wham)

Somebody’s Baby (Jackson Browne)

Wicked Game (Chris Isaak)

The One That Got Away

Front Porch (Jake b-side cut?)

Barefoot Bluejean Night

Summer Jobs (Jake b-side cut?)

Here’s what he was supposed to do >>>>

Soooooooo many great stories from our intimate afternoon with Jake Owen yesterday, can’t wait to share with you after 10a. Until then? This. pic.twitter.com/xPSJK7lPu8 — Drew Walker ~ US*99 (@radiodrew) July 14, 2017

Click HERE to enjoy Stylz & Roman’s bus chat with Jake !!