WATCH: Windy City Smokeout Celebrity Pitmaster Myron Mixon in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen + Powerhouse Vocalist Jackie Lee Performance

SETLIST & VIDEO: Jake Owen’s Intimate Full-Band Acoustic Show For US*99!

July 14, 2017 10:39 AM By Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Filed Under: Alan Jackson, Chicago Ridge, Chris Isaak, Jackson Browne, Jake Owen, Johnny Cash, Miller's Ale House, The Outfield, Wham

When Jake Owen hit the stage at Miller’s Ale House in Chicago Ridge yesterday afternoon, he was joined by his full band (!), but it was going to be a show like no other.

All acoustic. No setlist. Well, he had one … he just didn’t follow it. He kicked it off by asking what to play. Someone shouted, “YeeHaw!” and off they went.

He told stories of Chicago being his favorite city to play in, EVER, and how US*99 had been there with him since Day 1. He told jokes, he took chances, he let his bandmates take lead. It was truly incredible.

We have SOOOOO many videos on our Instagram stories right now (both @US99 and @StylzandRoman) + I have a few for you below too >>>>

Jake’s “Whatever I Want To Play” SETLIST: 

  • YeeHaw
  • Beautiful Girl (unreleased song by Jake)
  • Ring of Fire (Johnny Cash)
  • Let’s Talk Dirty In Hawaiian
  • The Blues Man (Alan Jackson)
  • Anywhere With You
  • Folsom Prison Blues (Johnny Cash)
  • Dukes of Hazzard theme song
  • American Country Love Song
  • Your Love (The Outfield)
  • Careless Whisper (Wham)
  • Somebody’s Baby (Jackson Browne)
  • Wicked Game (Chris Isaak)
  • The One That Got Away
  • Front Porch (Jake b-side cut?)
  • Barefoot Bluejean Night
  • Summer Jobs (Jake b-side cut?)

Here’s what he was supposed to do >>>>

jake owen fake setlist 07 13 17 SETLIST & VIDEO: Jake Owens Intimate Full Band Acoustic Show For US*99!

Click HERE to enjoy Stylz & Roman’s bus chat with Jake !! 

More from Drew Walker ::: #OnTheJob
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Country Music News, Artists, Interviews - US99

Everything You Need For Festival Season
Introducing Play.it

Listen Live