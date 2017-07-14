What’s Trending: The Internet Is Losing It Over Sammy Sosa’s Appearance

Sammy Sosa was at the ESPYs the other day and all people seem to be talking about is Sammy Sosa’s appearance.

Sosa has admitted in the past that he uses a skin bleaching cream that lightens his skin, giving it a pinkish look.

Well, when the former Cubbie showed up in a pink suit, Twitter and all of social media had a field day!

Sammy Sosa out here lookin like Pepto Bismal. pic.twitter.com/1xdKo84Bko — OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) July 13, 2017

My man Sammy Sosa looking like Snagglepuss smh pic.twitter.com/arJWAvQKMi — G (@__GDB) July 13, 2017

Sosa was a member of the White Sox that became a Cub and now the same thing has happened for pitcher Jose Quintana!

The White Sox pitcher is moving to the North Side in a blockbuster deal that sends four Cubs prospects South in exchange!

Finally…

Want to be a Chicago Bulls dancer?

The Luvabulls are holding auditions at the United Center tomorrow morning at 8 AM.

There are some requirements which you can find at this link!