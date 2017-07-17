FIRST LOOK: Emily Blunt Charms as Mary Poppins in New Teaser

July 17, 2017 4:41 PM
No one will ever be able to replace Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins but we have to admit, Emily Blunt sure makes a a good magical nanny.

During D23, Disney’s 3 day biennial convention, attended were treated to the first teaser for the live-action reboot of Mary Poppins titled Mary Poppins Returns.

In the trailer, Blunt is seen posing in front of the London skyline, wearing her signature blue coat, a red hat and an umbrella.

She’s even nailed Andrew’s poise and charm.

The trailer also reveals the film’s premiere date is Christmas Day of 2018 so we have a long way to go.

Hopefully, this will hold you over:

