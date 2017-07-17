Kelsea Ballerini’s one wedding problem

It was an absolute pleasure seeing Kelsea Ballerini’s fiancé, Morgan Evans, this past weekend at Windy City Smokeout. And we’re SUPER excited for their upcoming wedding. Although they aren’t in any rush, they have been fitting in plans where they can while they enjoy being engaged.

There is ONE aspect of the planning that seems to be causing the couple some problems: the music for their wedding.

Kelsea said in a recent interview, “We can’t pick a song. We don’t know what we’re going to walk down the aisle to and we don’t know what our first dance is going to be. It’s a lot of pressure. We’re both critical music people.”

Given that they’re BOTH wildly talented musicians, yeah we’d say so… good luck!!!

