By Abby Hassler

Jake, A 12-year-old aspiring musician, on The Voice Kids UK, wowed the crowd by covering Tim McGraw’s hit single “Humble and Kind.”

The young artist turns the previously understated tune into a powerful ballad, while only accompanying himself on an acoustic guitar. Jake might only be 12 years old, but the emotion he pumped into his performance makes him seem far wiser and older.