Lee Brice has lot of experience with parenting sons, but how does he feel about now being the Dad of a little girl?

Stylz and Roman talked with Lee backstage at this past weekend’s Windy City Smokeout and found out…..

….and yes….she already has her Dad wrapped around her little finger!

They also get Lee to admit what song that he wrote for another artist that he wished he could have put out, why he loves Chicago and more!