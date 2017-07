You never know what’s going to happen when Stylz and Roman interview someone.

Case in point was Stylz and Roman’s interview with Kip Moore at this past weekend’s Windy City Smokeout!

Jana Kramer saw Stylz and Roman interviewing Kip Moore and decided that she had some questions she wanted answered!

Included was this doozy of a question…

What did Kip Moore say to Jana Kramer that made her spit out her barbeque?