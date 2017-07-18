Cotton Candy Flavored Grapes Exist & Will Transform Your World

July 18, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: cotton candy, grapes

You know when you were a little kid and wished that vegetables and fruits would taste more like candy?

Well… someone answered your prayer.

Jack Pandol and Jim Beagle founded Grapery, which produces COTTON CANDY flavored grapes.

The grapes are bred to have a specific taste, however they look exactly like regular grapes.

Most of the grapes are available in every state but only from mid-August through September.

With such a short window, you really have to hunt down and savor the taste of the delicacy.

Buzzfeed employees recently tried out the grapes and were blown away.

One person was thrown off by eating a grape that tastes like cotton candy explaining “you expect one thing but then you get something that’s slightly different.”

