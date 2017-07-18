Kenny Rogers Celebrates 60 Year Career with Farewell Concert Featuring Dolly Parton

After a career that spanned 60-years, Kenny Rogers is saying his goodbye.

The country music hall of famer will team up with Dolly Parton one last time for “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration,” an all-star concert event taping and his last hoorah, which will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

“As I’m bringing this chapter of my career to a close, this will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends, who I’m so grateful to have crossed paths with,” says Kenny Rogers. “It means so much that they would feel compelled to do this for me. Of course, the night would not be the same without Dolly Parton being part of it. We’ve enjoyed a special friendship for decades, and I’ll forever look back fondly on the many collaborations, performances, and laughs we’ve shared as some of the most extraordinary moments of my career. I know it will be a moving experience for us standing on that stage together for one last time.”

The star-studded concert will also include performances from Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, The Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Jamey Johnson, Elle King and many other special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

Dolly has expressed joy in performing during the once in a lifetime event:

“Kenny is like a family member to me. We have been friends for over 30 years and made musical magic together. Since 1983, when we released ‘Islands In The Stream,’ everyone has had an expectation to see Kenny everywhere I go and me with him wherever he goes,” she said.. “Well, I guess for many of those fans that wanted to see us together, this will be that night. Performing with Kenny for the last time ever on October 25th is going to be emotional for both of us, but it’s also going to be very special. Even though Kenny may be retiring, as he fades from the stage, our love for each other will never fade away.”

Tickets will go on sale July 21, 2017 at TICKETMASTER or by phone at 800-745-3000. You can also buy them at all Ticketmaster locations and the Bridgestone Arena box office.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the T.J. Martell Foundation and the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center.

You can see Kenny Rogers’ show at the Rosemont Theatre on October 28th. Get tickets HERE!