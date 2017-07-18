Police Had to Remind Craven Country Thunder Attendees to Keep Their Clothes on This Weekend

This should go without saying but please keep your clothes on at country music festivals.

Saskatchewan police had to give fans at Craven Country Thunder that little reminder this weekend.

During the festival, police announced a report of public nudity.

They understand attendees are letting loose and having fun but noted that they should remember to stay fully clothed.

“With regards to the public nudity, we definitely support people having fun out here on site,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Craig Cleary said.

“We do realize, sometimes, that people feel inspired. However, if you feel inspired to dance like nobody’s watching, we just ask that you do it while wearing clothing.”

So remember…. if you feel inspired, don’t take your clothes off.

Thankfully, we didn’t have this problem at Country LakeShake or Windy City SmokeOut.