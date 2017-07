Blake Shelton has ALWAYS said what he meant and meant what he said — especially on Twitter (or The Voice for that matter) and we LOVE that about him. He’s taking his cheeky nature, if you will, to heart with his new music video.

**WARNING: language**

“Doing It To Country Songs” has a video coming out tomorrow & Blake says it will be an experience ¬†for all of us BECAUSE: “Well s***… looks like y’all get to meet my cartoon counterpart tomorrow!”