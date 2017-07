When one of Zac Brown’s biggest fans couldn’t attend his concert, ZBB decided to make a special, surprise trip to the hospital!

A family friend of 17-year-old Thomas Schoettle reached out to Zac on Facebook, asking for a visit to lift the spirits of Thomas who’d fractured his neck and bruised his spinal cord in a diving accident 17 days before the concert.

On Friday night, the surprise happened and the reactions are awesome >>>>